Haryana Assembly Speaker hoists Tricolour at his residence

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at his residence in Sector 17 here as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

He said, “The Tricolour is a symbol of honour and pride of our country and I am proud to hoist it at my residence.”

He said countless freedom fighters have laid down their lives for the honour of the Tricolour and India’s independence which can never be forgotten.

He called upon all the people of the district to hoist the Tricolour at their homes till August 15 and celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence as a festival.

He said, “The Tricolour does not belong to any one political party, but represents the sentiments of people of every section of the society, and it is our utmost duty to maintain the honour and dignity of the national flag.”

Panchkula DCP flags off cycle rally

As a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Panchkula DCP flagged off a Tricolour cycle rally from Mini Secretariat in Sector 1 here on Saturday.

The cycle rally was kicked off from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). It passed through Bela Vista,Tau Devi Lal Stadium Sector-3, Dumping Chowk, IT Park to Majri Chowk before culminating at the DCP office itself.

The purpose of the cycle rally was to inculcate a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to remember those who contributed to nation building, the DCP said.