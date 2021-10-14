Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim appeals for leniency in Ranjit Singh murder case sentencing

Stating that his philanthropic work over the years has been exceptional and that crores of followers have become his family, who now live at the Dera, the Dera Saccha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has requested the court for leniency in sentencing in the Ranjit Singh murder case. The statement was submitted in a special CBI court in Panchkula on Tuesday. He is currenty serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples while also facing life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, at the district jail in Sunaria in Rohtak. The sentence will be delivered on October 18.

In an eight page long statement submitted by Rahim, he has cited life at Dera, its followings as well as several instances where the dera has reportedly helped people.

The statement retraces his steps back to Dera, in which he states that he originally belongs to Gurusar Modia in Shri Ganga Nagar district in Rajasthan. He was born on August 15, 1967 and spent 23 years of his life in the village. His parents are Maghar Singh and Naseeb Kaur Insa. Rahim has four children: a son, Jasmeet Singh and three daughters, Charanpreet Insa, Honeypreet Insa (main disciple and religious daughter) and Amanpreet Insa.

The statement reads, “I have been associated with Guru Shah Satnam ji Maharaj from the age of 5, when I took naam from him. It was in September 1990, that Sant Guru Satnam made him the head of Gaddi publicly. The Dera ashram in Sirsa, Haryana was constructed by Guru ji Shah Mastana ji Maharaj in 1948.” The dera chief also states that he has never indulged in acts of intoxication, or caused the death of a living creature or indulged in prostitution.