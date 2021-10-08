CBI court holds Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty in Ranjit Singh murder case

Ranjit Singh Murder Case Latest Update: A special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday held Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty in the Ranjit Singh murder case. The judge is expected to pronounce the quantum of sentence on October 12.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the trial from the CBI court to any other CBI court in Punjab, Haryana or Union Territory of Chandigarh. The petition, filed by Ranjit Sigh’s son, Jagseer Singh, was pending under litigation since August 24.

Ranjit Singh, a member of Dera’s influential 10-member committee, was shot dead by four gunmen on July 10, 2002. According to the CBI chargesheet, Ram Rahim had thought that Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of female followers in Dera and hatched conspiracy to kill him.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples. He was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati. At present, he is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the alleged castration of a number of Dera followers.