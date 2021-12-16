Group Captain Varun Singh: ‘A kind and cheerful student, he cleared NDA in first attempt’

A pall of gloom descended on Army Public School, Chandimandir, as news of Group Captain Varun Singh’s demise broke Wednesday afternoon.

Students and teachers of the school, some of whom had taught him, had been praying fervently for his recovery. His memory was fresh in everyone’s mind as he’d penned a letter to the school just three months ago in September.

Vice-Principal Vijay Laxmi, who taught him English in classes XI and XII, remembered him vividly as a very well-mannered and cheerful youngster.

“Varun had such a nice smile. It was easy to like him as he was so diligent, sincere, and disciplined. This is such a heartbreaking news.” Vijay Laxmi says Varun participated actively in various co-curricular activities. “It is due to his strong commitment and focused approach that he excelled in his professional career as an Air Force officer and was awarded Shaurya Chakra in recognition of an act of gallantry,” she added.

Principal Capt Suman Singh says Varun, who did schooling in 2000, cleared the entrance test to the National Defence Academy in his first attempt. “That shows how he was very clear about the concepts.”

Suman says Varun was very passionate about aeronautics even at school. “He was quick to identify his passion and the fact that he was doing something he liked helped him to excel.”

Thanks to his disciplined behaviour, Varun was made a prefect in the school. Calling his death a personal loss for everyone on the campus, Raj Kumar Singh, who taught him maths in classes XI and XII, recounts how Varun’s mother was also part of the school as a teacher in the primary section.

Remembering him as a very kind person, Singh said, “Even though he was average in studies, he was motivated. The size of the class used to be much smaller back then and thus we were all very connected. His death is a big loss for the whole school.”

In a letter, penned by Varun after he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra this year, he had shared his thoughts on his own life, to help and inspire children, especially those who feel they are “meant to be mediocre in this hyper-competitive world”. Stating that he was an average student who barely scored first division in class XII and was equally average in sports as well as co-curricular activities, he still managed to fly high, by concentrating on his passion for airplanes and aviation.