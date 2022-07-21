Haryana govt spends Rs 12.5 lakh on treatment of 16 poor kids in Panchkula district

July 21, 2022 6:07:51 am
In less than four months, the Haryana government has spent Rs 12.5 lakh on the treatment of 16 poor children in Panchkula district under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakarm (RBSK).
Ten of them were suffering from coronary heart disease (CHD), one from corneal opacity and five were given hearing aids during the current financial year. They were treated at tertiary care centres free of cost with the government paying their treatment cost.
To celebrate their successful treatment, these children along with their parents gathered at Panchkula’s District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) Wednesday in the presence of Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar and Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Shivanii.
Officials said Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakarm is a child health screening programme. It provides comprehensive care to all the children from birth to 18 years of age.
The objective of this programme is to improve the overall quality of life of children through early detection and management of birth defects, disease, deficiency and developmental delay, including disabilities (4Ds). All the children identified with any of the 4Ds get medical as well as surgical treatment free of cost.
Panchkula district has five dedicated RBSK mobile health teams which screen the children at anganwaris, government schools and government aided schools, and refer the children with any of the 4Ds to District Early Intervention Centre.
The children who can get treated at Panchkula’s Civil Hospital, are treated here. If any child needs further treatment which is not available at Civil Hospital level, then the child is referred to tertiary care centre like PGIMER (Chandigarh), Fortis hospital (Mohali), GMCH-32 (Chandigarh) and Smile Train Clinic, Sector 34 (Chandigarh), for the treatment of ailments like congenital heart disease, corneal opacity, cleft lip and palate and neural tube defects.
