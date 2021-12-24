Govt move gets mixed response, biz owners fear dip in footfall

The Haryana government has made the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for entering commercial and public areas. Business owners and service providers, while speaking to The Indian Express, have given their views on the order’s implementation. While some have reasoned this to be a way to motivate people to get vaccinated, others have questioned its effective implementation.

Ravinder Pathak, General Manager for Haryana Roadways, Panchkula, said, “We will issue an order to all bus staff and those operating the Haryana roadways to only allow those who are fully vaccinated to board the bus. The bus conductors would check the certificates for second doses while collecting the bus fare. How it affects the crowd would only be known after the implementation of the order. We don’t think the crowd will reduce. Instead, this will motivate people to get vaccinated at the earliest.”

Restaurateurs whose businesses saw great losses during the pandemics have enumerated issues they may encounter. “While we welcome the decision of the government, we know this will have an adverse effect on the restaurants. People who come here do not want to be checked. During the first lockdown, we noticed that people were reluctant to download the Aarogya Setu app. We have only recently started getting footfall similar to pre-Covid times. With such orders, we are sure to witness a loss in footfall,” said the owner of a famous bar and restaurant of Panchkula.

“Delighted to learn that the government has once again reposed confidence in Petroleum Dealers to implement its policies concerning public safety, health and economics.

Right from the time of demonetization, swacch bharat, and other such initiatives, petroleum dealers have been put at the forefront for the roll-out of these policies. We welcome this initiative and trust the government has taken the Oil Marketing Companies into confidence while formulating this policy,” said Sanjiv Kalia, Vice President, Panchkula OMC Dealers’ Association.

The order has also received a warm reception from the residents. SK Naiyar, President of the Citizens Welfare Association of the city says, “The order mandating vaccination while also directing the administration to ensure its implementation is very welcome. This is the only way a third Covid-19 wave may be prevented. Those who had recently been taking Covid-19 norms lightly will be jolted out of their sleep and take the second dose which is now due for several months for many.”

Meanwhile, a boost in the vaccine doses was witnessed on Thursday, a day after the orders were rolled out. “We have seen a rise of almost 1000 doses today. The order will further boost the vaccination drive,” said Dr Mukta Kumar, CMO Panchkula.

The orders have directed District Commissioners to hold meetings and chalk out a plan to implement the orders by January 1. As per senior officials of the Panchkula administrative departments, a meeting will be held to roll out detailed guidelines to ensure implementation at places that have been indicated in the orders of the state government.