GMCH harassment case: Victim raises objection to reinstatement of accused, authorities say not wrong

The victim in the GMCH sexual harassment case has objected to the reinstatement of the accused, raising a question mark on the move as, according to her, the inquiry being conducted by the internal sexual harassment committee of the college is yet to be concluded.

She alleged “it has been months but the committee seems least bothered about completing the investigation. My molester has joined back my own department without my knowledge”.

However, Dr Jaswinder Kaur, Director Principal of GMCH 32, said: “Why should she be informed of the reinstatement? There is already a court case going on. The court itself has given him bail. We are not supposed to send any letter to the victim, I do not think that it is a requirement. He (accused technician) asked for the reinstatement, the matter was looked into and the committee felt that he should be reinstated, as submitted by them in the final report. Moreover, a court case is already going on. When the police have put him out of prison,

then naturally he can be reinstated as well.”

On the question of the probe by the internal sexual harassment committee, she said, “If an inquiry has been started, it has to end as well. The committee has to give the report within a stipulated time and they gave the report.”

It was on June 27 last year that the alleged sexual harassment had happened inside the OT store room.

Despite the filing of a complaint the same evening, an FIR into the matter was filed the following day only after the survivor approached the UT SSP.

Later, the victim submitted a complaint to the Director Principle of GMCH-32 early July last year, alleging the inquiry committee was harassing her. Hundreds of resident doctors of GMCH-32 had walked in protest against the lackadaisical attitude shown by the authorities and the police in arresting the accused, holding a token strike wherein only emergency wards and Covid care services were extended by the junior resident doctors. A day later, the accused had surrendered in a district court of Chandigarh.

The matter had then gone to court. On August 24, the accused was granted bail. The next hearing is in April.