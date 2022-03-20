Girl’s brother attacks her classmate for uploading a photo on social media

A 16-year-old school student was attacked by the brother of his friend, a girl, on Friday afternoon. The accused stabbed the victim’s neighbour, who came to rescue him, in the stomach.

The attack was allegedly made after the accused saw that the victim had uploaded a photo celebrating Holi with the accused’s sister on Facebook. The accused, Vipin, was accompanied by five others and came to the victim’s house at around 2.30 pm.

The victim, Karan Kumar, resident of slum Buddanpur in Sector 16 of Panchkula. As per his statement, “I study in government school of Sector 17 in class nine. My classmates and I played holi on Thursday in school. It was on Friday when I uploaded a picture of the same on Facebook. Shortly thereafter, I received a call from my female classmate’s brother Vipin asking me to take the photo down. I complied and took it off. But at around 2.30 pm, five to six boys including Vipin entered my home and started to slap and beat me. As I shouted for help, a neighbour Virendra, came for my rescue. But Vipin took out a small knife and stabbed him in the stomach with it. Upon seeing others reach my house, they quickly left”.

Virendra was rushed to the Sector 6 civil hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER. An FIR in this regard was filed under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of of the IPC at sector 14 police station. Accused are yet to be nabbed in the case.