Gian Chand Gupta wants P’kula in top 100 smart cities, asks residents to list seven main concerns

Local MLA, Gian Chand Gupta, on Friday put out a Google form for the general population seeking their suggestion on seven main concerns that authorities have identified as main hurdles that need to be tackled in order for Panchkula to be developed into a ‘model city’.

Gupta, who is also the speaker of the Haryana Assembly, while asking for public suggestions, said that it was imperative that there was public participation so that Panchkula can be rid of pollution, polythene, drug, stray cattle, stray dogs, encroachment, and slums so that it could not only become a ‘model city’ but also feature in the top 100 smart cities of India.

The Google form, Gupta said, will be available on the website of the Panchkula civic body.

“I have recently held a marathon meeting with top officials of the district administration as well as representatives of all the Residence Welfare Associations and NGOs of Panchkula and sought their suggestions to make Panchkula more green, clean, and beautiful so that we could proudly say ‘Mera Panchkula, Meri Shaan’,” said Gupta.

Notably, at the beginning of February this year, directions had been passed by Gupta to appoint nodal officers to chalk out an effective strategy on Panchkula’s seven concerns.

On Friday, during the review meeting with Gupta, the various nodal officers, and other concerned officials presented their progress reports on various issues.

Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Kulbhushan Goyal, told Gupta that a work order has been issued for the collection of garbage from all houses in Panchkula by noon daily and the disposal of the same within 24 hours. He said that due to a lack of this arrangement, Panchkula was losing 1000 marks in the swachh sarvekshan rankings.

But now, this will be rectified and Panchkula will be included in the list of top 100 cities of the country, he added.

Gupta has said that Panchkula is on the path of making a unique identity in the country and added that work in this direction would be done in 3 phases. In the first phase, a massive campaign would be carried out to create awareness under which the cooperation of the city’s educational institutions as well as voluntary organizations, sportspersons, artistes, and eminent personalities would be taken. The second phase would be mobilization and the third phase would be of implementation. Gupta assured that there is no dearth of funds for this campaign.

Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik, who was also present in the meeting, said that in order to create awareness about this campaign and ensure direct participation of the people, competitions like poster making will be started in schools and colleges soon. The competition will be held in 2 age categories — 10 to 14 years and 14 to 19 years.

Plan for beautification of river Ghaggar

A scheme is being prepared for the beautification of Ghaggar River flowing through Panchkula. Under this scheme, besides making the river clean, the area adjacent to the Ghaggar would be beautified. An Oxy Van is also being set up on 100 acres on the banks of Ghaggar. A coffee house and a restaurant will also be constructed in this Oxy Van. Gupta said that work of cleaning and beautification of the drain passing through Mata Mansa Devi Complex has been started at a cost of about Rs 8 crore. Also, a proposal has been prepared for cleaning another drain in Sector 12A.

Steps to make city stray cattle free

Gupta said that several steps have been taken to make Panchkula free from stray cattle. A Nandishala is being constructed by the municipal corporation at village Kot where cows roaming in the city would be kept.

Apart from this, the civic body has also been asked to explore the possibilities of setting up new gaushalas on Gaucharan land.