Fully prepared to deal with new variant of Covid: Panchkula DC

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik, on Thursday inaugurated two new Covid centres in the district and held a meeting with the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit, during which he stated that the administration was “fully prepared to deal with the new variant of Covid and for this, adequate number of beds as well as stock of essential medicines and oxygen had been arranged.”

Purohit on Thursday held the meeting via video conferencing with the Deputy Commissioners of Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali to review the Covid situation in the Tricity. Senior officers of the administration as well as doctors of PGI Chandigarh, Government Hospital Sector 16 Chandigarh and GMCH Sector 32 also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Kaushik informed the Governor that special emphasis was being laid on the vaccination drive, even as the administration ensured compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour in the district. He said that to ensure compliance of Covid rules, separate teams of incident commanders, doctors and personnel from the police force have been constituted, through whom challans are being issued to those who do not wear masks.

Since December 1 last year till date, a total of 3539 challans have been issued from which an amount of Rs 17.695 lakh has been recovered.

A total of 109 per cent of target population has been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccine in the district. The district is also about to be fully vaccinated with 99.7 percent target population already having receivedd the second jab as on Thursday. Similarly, out of total 40,000 teens in the age group of 15 to 18 years, over 17,000 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

A total of six Covid care centers have also been established in Panchkula, in which 284 beds have been arranged for the patients. A total of 602 beds in government and private hospitals have been reserved for Covid patients in the district. Currently, 46 of them are occupied.

Kaushik also added that oxygen has been made available in sufficient quantity in the hospitals of Panchkula. PSA plants of 300 LPM in Civil Hospital Sector 6 and 133 LPM in Kalka have been commissioned.

Meanwhile, Kaushik on Thursday notified two Covid care centres at the community centres of Sector-21 and Sector 12Aand directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure necessary security arrangements at the place. The Panchkula civic body commissioner was told to make arrangements for regular cleaning, sanitisation and disposal of solid and biomedical waste at the centre, with the SDM of Panchkula being appointed as the overall in-charge for monitoring.