Four MTP kits recovered from near Panchkula park

Panchkula civil surgeon, Dr Mukta Kumar, has constituted a committee which will work in close coordination with the district police force to check and recover MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) kits that were being illegally used/supplied.

MTP, which stands for Medical Termination of Pregnancy, is a procedure of terminating pregnancy using medicines. In the early stages of pregnancy (7-9 weeks), it can be terminated with the help of medicine, otherwise, a surgical process is needed.

The committee, on the basis of a tip-off, has so far recovered four MTP kits from a black two-wheeler that was found parked near Yavnika Garden, Panchkula, that belonged to a woman. A case was registered under Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the kits seized by the District Drug Controller, Panchkula. The owner of the vehicle was nabbed and handed over to the police by the team. Police said they are trying to figure out the source from which the kits had been procured.

According to inspector Pritam Singh of Sector 5 police station, the investigating officer of the case, the woman is a resident of Pinjore.