Four arrested for peddling drugs during special drive in Panchkula

The Panchkula city police commissionarate, under a special drive, has arrested four people from different places for allegedly smuggling drugs.

According to information, of the arrested men, two men were nabbed for the possession of heroin, one was arrested for keeping opium and the fourth accused was nabbed for carrying poppy husk.

As per details, in the first case, officers of Crime Branch, Sector 26, arrested an accused, identified as Mohindra, a resident Sector 12-A, Panchkula, with 3.72 grams of heroin and Sameer a resident of Dharampura in Uttar Pradesh with 17.70 grams of heroin. A case was registered against Mohindra at Sector 14 police station, and against Sameer at Sector 20 police station under the NDPS Act.

In the second case, one Naib Giri, a resident of Natwal Raipurrani, was nabbed with 358 grams of opium, with a second accused Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Khangesara, Chandmandir, being arrested with 3 .96 kilos of poppy husk. A case was registered against Naib Giri at Raipurrani and against accused Rajendra at Chandimandir police station under NDPS Act.

A special awareness campaign on drug addiction is being organised by Panchkula Police, with special appeals being made to the public to avoid falling prey to drugs. The police have been reaching out to educational institutions and other public places, neighbourhoods, to make people aware against the menace of drugs as well as to seek co-operation from residents in countering narcotics.