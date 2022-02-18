For safer work conditions, Haryana’s electricity board to hold statewide protest

Members of the Haryana State Electricity Board (HSEB) workers union came to the roads on Thursday, demanding the state government to improve their safety during work.

During the protest, Sunil Khatana, the State General Secretary of the organisation said, “In order to provide better electrical facilities to the consumers of Haryana, electricity workers remain engaged day and night despite the high risks to our lives due to limited resources. Inspite of this, the employees are being provided with no help from the state government and the management.”

They have alleged that the government has turned a deaf ear to their demands, which had earlier been promised to be implemented.

“From time to time, the HSEB Workers Union has kept the problems of the employees in front of the management and the Haryana government but to no avail. We will show our anger in a statewide protest against the dictatorial attitude of the government which had, before coming to power, promised to fulfil our demands,” said Devi Prasad Bhatt, the union’s chief statespokesperson.

The union has now announced a statewide strike- protest, to be held on February 22 infront of sector 5 Shakti Bhawan in Panchkula.