Five more nabbed in Balaji mine shooting, sent to police remand

The Panchkula police have arrested five people, allegedly members of the Bhupi Rana gang, since July 28 for firing at workers on the Balaji mining site, Raipur Rani, on May 7. The latest arrest was made on Monday, bringing the total number of arrests to seven (two gang members were arrested on May 13).

The accused have been identified as Harsimran Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nikhil Chauhan and Rajeev.

Addressing a press conference in Panchkula Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Pal Singh said, “The sector 19 crime branch have nabbed five wanted criminals in the firing incident at Balaji mining site on May 7. Two accused Ravi Saini and Ajay Kumar, residents of Raipur Rani village, were arrested on May 13 and are in judicial remand in Ambala.

“All the five arrested accused are habitual offenders and wanted in several other criminal cases. They have been sent to five-day police remand by the local court.”

The crime branch arrested one of the accused on July 28 from the Raipur Rani bus stand, three on July 29 from Kazampur village in Barwala and one from the Ramgarh bus stand.

The team also recovered illegal arms from the possession of the accused.

As per the complaint of Ishtaq Khan, manager of the mines, four men came to his office on May 6.

Since he wasn’t in his office, they called him and threatened to kill him if he refused to allow their sand and gravel transport trucks to pass without paying any royalty.

The next day, six people came to his office, vandalised it and later fired three gunshots at the workers.

They told Ishtaq that it was “just a trailer” and threatened to hurt him if he reported the incident to the police before absconding. No one was injured.

An FIR was lodged at the Raipur Rani police station on May 7 under sections 307, 323, 384, 387, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 25 of the Arms Act.