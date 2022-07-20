First phase of Oxyvan inaugurated in Ghaggar

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the work of the first phase of Oxyvan scheme under which a green corridor spreading 100 acres is to be developed in Panchkula, here on Tuesday. Gupta planted a Panchavati sapling at Oxyvan in Beed Ghaggar on the occasion of 73rd Van Mahotsav. In the first phase, 5,500 trees, vines and herbs are to be planted on seven acres.

A cycle track will also be developed in the area. He said that the Oxyvan is being developed along the Ghaggar river at the foothills. A jogger’s track will also be constructed on the lines of Sukhna Lake and a government medical college will be constructed in about 30 acres in this area.

Gupta said that there was a shortage of oxygen during the second wave of Covid and prior arrangements are being made by for any such unfortunate situation in future. The Oxyvan is being implemented under the Nagar Van Yojana. He said that according to the forest policy of the state government, 20 per cent of the geographical area of the state and district and 33 per cent of the area as per the policy of the central government should be forest cover. It is a matter of immense pride that 43 per cent area of Panchkula is under forest cover more than the state and national average, he added.

Gupta also directed the district education officer to plant saplings in vacant places in Panhkula schools, and motivate students to plant saplings around their homes. The tradition of Van Mahotsav started in 1950 with a vision to keep the environment and forests safe. The mahotsav is organised every year.

Gupta then unveiled a booklet of saplings and gave certificates to forest department employees. He also flagged off the vehicle for distribution of free saplings.