Fire breaks out at Sec 9 rehri market in Panchkula, reduces 148 shops to ashes

Panchkula’s famous Sector 9 rehri market was reduced to ashes after 148 kiosks selling clothes, hardware and day-to -day essential items were gutted by a major fire that broke here late on Thursday night.

Though no loss of life was reported from the area, the fire was so huge that not a single shop is left. The fire caused damage worth crores.

Around 11.15 pm on Thursday night, the Panchkula fire department received a phone call that a fire had broken out in the market.

Over 15 fire tenders including several from Chandigarh, Dera Bassi and Panchkula stations had to be called in to control the blaze. Sub fire officer of Panchkula fire station, Maam Raj Chauhan told The Indian Express that prima facie, it appears that the fire first broke in an electrical shop, later spread on to a hardware shop and subsequently the others.

“In fact, there were bottles of motor oils which spread the blaze, after the fire in the electrical shop, and then a clothes shop. Our firefighters took almost the entire night to control the blaze as there was a lot of combustible material, which was the major reason why fire spread to the entire market,” the officer said.

He added, “Thankfully, the fire was did not break during the day as there are many people from the city who visit this market. If it had been during the day, many would have been trapped and there would have been loss of life”.

It took about eight hours to control the fire. Even though, the officials quickly moved out many cylinders inside the market, yet a cylinder, compressors of air conditioners inside blasted. Raj Kumar Rana, president of the market association said that almost every shopkeeper had taken material to sell in his shop on credit.

“We all have lost everything. Almost eight per cent of the shopkeepers had taken their material on credit. We were all gearing up for the festive season which is to begin later this month and this tragedy happened,” he said.

Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta who is abroad these days, issued a video message expressing grief over the incident.

He assured assistance to the victims of the market on the government’s behalf.