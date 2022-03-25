Dental surgeons reach out to school students about oral hygiene

A team of dental surgeons from government hospitals in Panchkula are teaching school going students the correct way to brush teeth. The exercise is part of a week-long campaign started after March 20 which was celebrated as World Oral Health Day.

Panchkula Deputy Civil Surgeon (dental), Dr Shivanii said, “Every attempt is being made to make people learn the correct way of brushing, the right duration, the method to clean the tongue after brushing, how to look for any signs of any disease in the mouth. People were also told about the importance of diet in maintaining good oral health and how there is a direct impact of bad oral hygiene on general health. The harmful effects caused by chewing tobacco are being emphasised while explaining its relation to oral cancer.”

Apart from schools, Dr Shivanii said that dental surgeons are also going to anganwadis and ashianas for kids, prenatal and postnatal wards for women in all health facilities and slums in Panchkula as part of the campaign.