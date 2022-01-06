Death of leopardess in Morni Hills raises concern among locals

THE INCIDENT of alleged poaching in Morni hills on December 31 has questions about the Haryana Wildlife Department’s efficacy. It was on January 1 that a subadult leopardess was found dead with a pellet injury in village Baddiwala. This is the second incident in the last year and a half where a wild cat was found to be a subject of hunting/poaching in Morni Hills, which share the boundaries with the Himachal forest.

In May 2020, an adult leopard was found trapped inside a deep well in village Tikri in Morni with its front right paw missing. The leopard was rescued and shifted to Pipli Zoo Kurushetra but it died soon after. The initial investigation suggested that the leopard had lost its front paw after it stepped on a snare fixed by poachers. An FIR was lodged but the culprits are yet to be identified and arrested.

“We have been urging the local authorities including the Wildlife department and police department for enhancing the strict vigil on the movements of unsocial elements who ventured in the prohibited areas under the disguise of tourists. The situation deteriorated especially on weekends and holidays. Indeed, the Forest and Wildlife Department has been creating treks in the restricted areas for promoting the adventure activities but there is no check and balance on the visitors. There is a need for strict vigil,” a resident of village Baddiwala said.

Veterinary doctors found a pellet in the stomach of the dead feline, declaring that the animal died in the poaching attempt. The pellet was reportedly fired from a ‘topidar bandook’ (a gun used to scare wild animals with its loud explosion). Haryana PCCF (Wildlife), Jagdish Chander, did not respond to calls.

Sources said, “Many farmers also prefer to keep Topidar Bandooks to scare away wild animals from their agriculture land. We are working on various angles to identify the culprits behind the death of the feline.” Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden, Shyam Sunder Kaushik, said, “We have increased the patrolling of wildlife guards in the vulnerable areas. Efforts are on to identify the culprits involved in the incident. We have decided to identify farmers and local residents residing in Morni who have a similar weapon in their possession.”