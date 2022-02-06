Covid cases continue to dip, Panchkula’s recovery rate 97.7 per cent now

The steep fall in the Panchkula’s number of cases continued on Saturday, with the district adding just 69 new cases of Covid. This is in sharp contrast to last week when hundreds of cases were being reported in the district each day.

On Saturday, however, the district reported another Covid-related death, with a 93-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 12, who had had a hip fracture surgery, succumbing to the virus.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave and fell to 93 percent during the third wave, was recorded at 97.7 per cent on Saturday.

On Saturday, though 69 new cases were reported for Panchkula, an additional 94 cases were also added to the district count owing to the tracing of cases from Friday’s tally.

A total of 57,296 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 43,461 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from the neighbouring districts. As many as 405 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Saturday was recorded at 11 per cent.

Despite the number of infections this time growing at a pace that was more rapid than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low, with just 21 deaths witnessed in the month of January.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2000- mark on January 12 and the 2500-mark the following day, has witnessed a huge dip. On Saturday, there were 597 cases that were active in the district.