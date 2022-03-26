CM Khattar to inaugurate projects worth crores on April 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of several Panchkula development projects worth crores during Vikas Rally on April 10, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said on Saturday, while presiding over a meeting of officers of various departments at the PWD Rest House.

The meeting was held to review the progress of all ongoing projects of Panchkula Assembly constituency.

Gupta said that Chaitra Navratri is commencing from April 2 and Chief Minister Khattar will dedicate several development projects pertaining to various departments, to the people of Panchkula on April 10. On the same day he is also set to address a “Vikas Rally”.

While reviewing the development works, Gupta directed officers of concerned departments to expedite the pace of some work and also resolve inter-departmental issues in a stipulated time frame so that work is not hampered.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the action being taken against illegal encroachment in Panchkula, Gupta said that it is the responsibility of the concerned SHO and junior engineer (JE) of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) or Panchkula Municipal Corporation, to ensure that such illegal settlements do not return once they have been torn down.

He also sought a report on the action taken in such cases so far. Besides this, Gupta also asked the civic body to allot vacant spaces to street vendors in the already established vending zones through a draw of lots and also to identify sites for the setting up of new vending zones.

Gupta said that Gaurav Patt and Vikas Patt should be set up in all the villages of the district showcasing the achievements of villagers and their development works.

While Gaurav Patt in villages will show the achievements of villagers in different fields, the Vikas Patt will show development works carried out in the village.

While reviewing the progress of depot-level workshop of Haryana Roadways being constructed in Industrial Area Phase-II, Gupta directed officers to complete the work at the earliest and said that additional manpower, if needed, be deployed for this purpose.

The executive engineer of the Public Works (building and roads) Department informed Gupta that 96 per cent work of the depot has been completed and efforts will be made to complete the remaining work by April 10.

Gupta directed the Municipal Corporation that the work of eight sewerage treatment plants being constructed in 14 villages should also be completed before April 10.

While taking cognisance of the complaint of irregularities in road construction work on Barwala bypass, Gupta directed action against the concerned officer and called for a report in this regard at the earliest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ayush Sinha, apprised Gupta that he along with the officers of the concerned department had inspected the 500-metre stretch and all the 35 defective panels had been rectified at the agency’s risk and cost.