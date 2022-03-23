Chandigarh: Cops bust two gangs involved in thefts, recover 20 bikes

Two gangs involved in carrying out bike thefts across Tricity were busted by the Panchkula police, it revealed in a press conference held here on Tuesday. A total of seven accused were arrested in these two separate cases and a recovery of 20 motor vehicles was made from the two gangs.

Members of the first gang, have been identified as Sunil alias Manni of Ambala, Ramandeep of Kaithal, and Kulbir Singh alias Mintu, of Ambala. As per DSP Aman Kumar, all three age between 27-30 years and are history sheeters. “They remained active for the years and have cases across Tricity and in parts of Haryana, Patiala and Ambala as well,” he said. The accused have also been previously arrested and have served sentences. As per the police, while Sunil and Ramandeep would make the theft, it was Kabir who had remained incharge of selling them.

The first two had actually been arrested in a case pertaining to MDC where they recently broken into a car to steal a purse. During interrogation the bike thefts came to light. A total of nine stolen motorcycles were recovered from them.

Members of the second gang, were identified as Vikas alias Rohit alias Bakra, Bharat alias Nepali, Dheeraj, Kamal – all four residents of Pinjore. DSP Aman speaking with The Indian Express said, “All of them are youngsters and recently took to crime. Their thefts remained concentrated in Kalka-Pinjore area only. Their thefts began almost three months back.” The first two were nabbed by the police and they later revealed the names of their accomplices during interrogation. A total of 11 motorcycles were recovered here from the accused.

Motor vehicle thefts have remained one of the biggest problems in Panchkula. According to statistics in 2019, 262 thefts were out of which 22 per cent were worked out. According to the police, the theft is easier on models that are atleast two years old as the lock of such vehicles get damaged after a while. Measures that can be taken to stop such thefts on an individual level:

# Park at designated areas

# Replace lock after 2-3 years

# Add extra/additional locks to old vehicles like wheel clamps

# Be extra cautious when buying old/used bikes

# Buy from trustworthy sources