CBI lawyer assisting in Ranjit Singh murder case shunted

Daljeet Singh Chawla, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer, assisting the special public prosecutor in the former Dera Manager Ranjit Singh’s murder case has now been transferred back to Bhopal from Chandigarh.

Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 and the CBI registered an FIR in 2003. According to the CBI chargesheet, the Dera chief Ram Rahim suspected Ranjit of circulating an anonymous letter, alleging sexual exploitation of female followers within the community. Rahim is accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. The charges were only framed in 2007-2008, while the trial is ongoing.

Chawla was only recently transferred to Chandigarh from Bhopal. The transfer order, dated September 29, read, “On the recommendations of the Junior Establishment Board and approval thereon of the Competent Authority, Shri Daljeet Singh Chawla, Sr PP, CBI, SCB, Chandigarh is transferred and posted at CBI, ACB, Bhopal, in the same capacity, with immediate effect, in the public interest, till further orders.”

The victim’s son, Jagseer Singh, had earlier filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking transfer of the case to another CBI judge in Punjab, Haryana or Chandigarh. Jasgeer alleged that Special CBI Public Prosecutor KP Singh had been interfering with the case, despite there being two other special public prosecutors appointed exclusively for the trial. The plea is pending before the High Court. Until its hearing, the stay on the pronouncement of order by the special CBI court, Panchkula will continue.