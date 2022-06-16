ASI wanted in Panchkula extortion case surrenders before court, is sent to police remand

Written by Sushant Nepta

A former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, who had been initially arrested in the Panchkula extortion racket case but had later managed to flee from custody, surrendered before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Panchkula on Thursday and was sent on two-days of police remand.

Haryana Police on May 27 had busted a gang of policemen and businessmen who were part of an extortion racket in and around Panchkula district. Police had then said they had identified four members of the gang, of whom three — two traders and a policeman — were later arrested by them. However, the arrested policeman, Gurmez Singh, later managed to escape from police custody, prompting the police to suspend two of its head constables.

According to police, the men who they initially arrested were alleged kingpin of the racket Anil Bhalla, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula; Narendra Khillan, resident of Sector 10, Panchkula; and ASI Gurmez Singh (in-charge, police post, Sector 2, Panchkula). Police claimed that Anil Bhalla had 180 complaints taht had been registered against him at various police stations since 2016-17.

The SIT probing the case has so far found Gurmez involved in operating the extortion racket with kingpin Anil Bhalla, following which he was arrested and dismissed from service. An FIR was registered against Gurmez under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act on May 31, on the complaint of one Sanjeev Garg. The others involved in the case — Bhalla, Khillan, and their associates — were booked under sections 193, 212, 384, 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 506, 120B of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station. A local court had earlier also rejected the anticipatory bail application of Gurmez .

Talking to The Indian Express, in-charge of the SIT probing the case, ACP Surender Kumar Yadav stated, “ASI Gurmez will be interrogated to know about his involvement in the extortion racket and the recovery of Rs 2 lakh, for which a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has also been lodged.”