As cases continue to rise, P’kula runs out of beds, Mohali reports 2 deaths

THE SEVERITY of dengue outbreak in Panchkula could soon be declared a health emergency at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. With beds remaining at full occupancy and a steady rise in cases, additional beds have been put up in the corridor of the emergency ward. Despite the strict norms for patient admission, which state that a patient with a platelet count of less than 20,000 would be admitted, several beds have more than one patient, sometimes three on one bed at the emergency department of the hospital.

The hospital has even vacated and turned the whole Covid ward in Block C to dengue ward. Beds have also been reserved at other wards of the hospital. The patient inflow for dengue has alarmed all hospitals in the region, be it private or government with all of them running at full occupancy and long wait-lines for beds for serious patients.

As per a doctor working at the Civil Hospital, “The cases coming in are too much. The patients have overwhelmed the department. We are ourselves only managing to float above the surface with great difficulty. We have lined duties of internal medicine consultants at the emergency round the clock to cater to dengue patients specifically.”

Meanwhile, the district issuing a statement on the matter has said, “Keeping in view the increasing number of dengue fever patients in the Civil Hospital of district Panchkula, 10 beds have been increased in the emergency area and a new ward of 12 beds has been made.”

CMO Panchkula, Dr Mukta Kumar, speaking with The Indian Express said, “I would not deny the number of cases. Yes, the beds remain full but we are managing. There is no shortage of platelets and dengue kits are being handed out as per the written guidelines. Majority patients admitted are from outside Panchkula. I take pride in the fact that people are coming to our hospital due to better services offered here.”

P’kula MC lackadaisical about fogging

DESPITE GROWING dengue cases in the city, which have instilled fear in the minds of residents, with overflowing OPDs and long wait-lists to be admitted, the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula, as per its fogging schedule, will fog each sector of the city only once every 18 days.

The MC has identified 54 areas to be fogged. As per the schedule, only three would be fogged each day, taking the MC a total of 18 days to fog an area once. This, even after the MC last week bought as many as 10 new thermal fogging machines as well as one vehicle mounted fogging machine. In a press statement, the MC had said, “We have started action on war footing to stop the increasing outbreak of dengue in the district. The Municipal Corporation has geared up to deal with the bad situation.

MC Mayor, Kulbhushan Goyal had claimed that “fogging will be done in each ward with the help of these machines so that dengue can be completely eradicated.” Municipal Commissioner, Dharamveer Singh had said that he expects that with the addition of 11 more fogging machines in the fleet of the Municipal Corporation, fogging will be done in every ward of the city on time. But the schedule as well as the residents have a different story to tell.

A resident of Sector 10, Bharat Hiteshi, has been demanding that his sector as well as all others be fogged for the past several months. He has written several letters and encouraged the MC Commissioner to ensure fogging but to no avail. “If you cannot provide beds in hospitals, then at least provide health security at homes.The House Owners Welfare Association (HOWA) Committee in its meeting has deplored the indifferent attitude of the MC administration despite three dengue deaths in Sector 10 in a row and fast spreading dengue patients in the city,” says Hiteshi.

“Despite three deaths including that of Kamlesh Singla in on September 11, Tejendra Kaur Chadha on October 11 and Ajanta Kaushal on October 22 , the administration did not comply with the demand of HOWA to get fogging done in the houses in Sector 10,” he says.

Residents have continued to urge Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Commissioner Dharamveer Singh to start a special campaign of cutting grass, bushes and door-to-door fogging in all the sectors of the city but requests have fallen on deaf ears. As per an MC official tasked with fogging the city, “There are orders from seniors to focus on fogging the slum areas. The general feeling is that slum areas need to be fogged but if we do not fog the sectors, it is okay.”