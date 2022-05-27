3 including Panchkula ASI held for extorting man, cop manages to escape custody

Three persons were arrested Thursday night for threatening and extorting money from a person who had loaned an amount of money to one of the accused. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Panchkula police was also among those who were arrested but he has managed to escape from police custody and a fresh FIR has been lodged against him.

While two of the arrested accused were identified as Anil Bhalla of Sector 2 and Anil Khillan of Sector 10, the ASI was identified as Gurmej Singh. The police said that the role of two more policemen — head constables Rajbir Singh and Naresh Kumar — is under the scanner. The two along with Singh were suspended with immediate effect.

Panchkula Police Commissioner Dr Hanif Qureshi said, “An FIR was registered on the complaint of one Sanjeev Garg of Sector 10 who alleged that Anil Bhalla had taken Rs 45 lakh from him for a foreign trip. Later, when Garg demanded his money back, Bhalla threatened him with dire consequences.” Sources said Bhalla later filed false complaints against Garg with help from Singh. The ASI has also been accused of helping Bhalla extort money from Garg.

Qureshi further informed that there are several complaints against Bhalla pending for the investigation across many police stations. A case was registered under the charges of extortion, forgery, cheating, criminal intimidation, common conspiracy and registered at the Sector 5 police station.