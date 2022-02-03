Amid dip in vaccinations, a 3-day mobile awarness camp to motivate people

The dipping vaccination pace in Panchkula has put district authorities on alert, with the Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik, on Wednesday announcing a three-day mobile awareness campaign to reach out to the people of the district and spread awareness about the importance of being vaccinated.

The mobile awareness campaign will be organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India.

While the district was administering more than 5,000 vaccinations daily in the first week of January, even going up to 10,000 vaccinations within a day, the number has come down to less than 2,000 by the end of the month, with just 2,334 vaccinations being administered on Wednesday, February 2.

An official spokesperson of the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Union government confirmed that the mobile awareness campaign is being launched to make people aware of the Covid-19 vaccinations as well as following a Covid-19 appropriate behaviour from February 3 to 5 in Panchkula.

He said that during the awareness campaign, a vehicle/van will be mounted with the messages of free Covid-19 vaccination and need for following Covid appropriate behaviour.

The mobile van, during the campaign, will cover different sectors, colonies as well as the different rural areas of the district during a span of these three days.

A theme-based Nukkad Natak will also be organised by artists.

Apart from this, a Covid vaccination camp will also be organised with the help of the Civil Surgeon’s Office, which will be focusing on the population within the 15-18 year age group among thedifferent educational institutions.