Alleged kidnap of Panchkula councillor’s son: ‘No trace of the incident happening’

Police investigating the alleged kidnapping of a civic body councillor’s son have found no hint of the said incident ever happening.

As per a senior official of the Panchkula police involved in the investigation, “We have not been able to find any trace of the incident happening at all; the boy has changed his statement several times. First, he insisted that he was put in a car trunk, but when questioned on how he opened the trunk by himself from the inside, he told us he was put in the back seat of the car. We are also unable to catch anything on the CCTVs. We cannot see the boy walking from Geeta Chowk to Majri as he has claimed. We cannot even spot the car anywhere.”

It was on Wednesday that an FIR had been filed by the 13-year-old’s uncle, alleging that his nephew had been abducted by two men from near his house around 12 pm on Tuesday. The uncle further stated that the boy somehow managed to escape and was picked up by him.

Gurmeet Singh, his uncle told The Indian Express, “The boy had left the house around 11:30 am on Tuesday to get some street food. Two people, kidnapped him and brought him to Geeta Chowk, where they stopped the car and went out for some reason. It was here that the kid sensed an opportunity and escaped from the car’s trunk and made a call to his family.”