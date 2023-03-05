All India Police Band Competition: ITBP wins overall championship

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has won the overall championship of the 23rd All India Police Band Competition, which concluded at the Basic Training Centre of the ITBP at Bhanu in Haryana’s Panchkula Saturday.

ITBP Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan said: “We have won joint first position with Maharashtra police in pipe band male, second position in brass band male, the first position in bugle call (male), third position in pipe band (female). Pipe band male and female bandleaders from the ITBP have won the best conductor medals. We have won medals in all categories for the first time.”

Duhan added: “In the men’s pipe band competition, the team of Odisha got the second position, and the team of CRPF got the third position. In the brass band competition, the Maharashtra team got first position, the ITBP team second and the Odisha team got third position. In the women’s pipe band competition, the Jharkhand team got first position, the BSF team got second position, and the ITBP team got third position by performing well. In the bugle competition, the ITBP team got first position, the CIPF team second, and the Maharashtra team got third position.”

“ITBP was adjudged the best conductor in men’s pipe band, Rajasthan was declared the best conductor in the brass band, and ITBP was declared best conductor in women’s pipe band,” Duhan said.

As many as 1,500 participants of 23 teams from 14 states, three Union territories and six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units participated in this five-day competition. Women’s teams were included in the competition for the first time and 114 women participated.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony Saturday, ADG Western Command Manoj Singh Rawat welcomed the chief guest, Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurated the competition on February 28.