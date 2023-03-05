scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

All India Police Band Competition: ITBP wins overall championship

As many as 1,500 participants of 23 teams from 14 states, three Union territories and six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units participated in this five-day competition. Women’s teams were included in the competition for the first time and 114 women participated.

All India Police Band Competition, indian expressConstable Meena Kumari won best conductor medal for directing mahila pipe band during the All India Police Band Competition. (Express Photo)

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has won the overall championship of the 23rd All India Police Band Competition, which concluded at the Basic Training Centre of the ITBP at Bhanu in Haryana’s Panchkula Saturday.

ITBP Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan said: “We have won joint first position with Maharashtra police in pipe band male, second position in brass band male, the first position in bugle call (male), third position in pipe band (female). Pipe band male and female bandleaders from the ITBP have won the best conductor medals. We have won medals in all categories for the first time.”

Duhan added: “In the men’s pipe band competition, the team of Odisha got the second position, and the team of CRPF got the third position. In the brass band competition, the Maharashtra team got first position, the ITBP team second and the Odisha team got third position. In the women’s pipe band competition, the Jharkhand team got first position, the BSF team got second position, and the ITBP team got third position by performing well. In the bugle competition, the ITBP team got first position, the CIPF team second, and the Maharashtra team got third position.”

“ITBP was adjudged the best conductor in men’s pipe band, Rajasthan was declared the best conductor in the brass band, and ITBP was declared best conductor in women’s pipe band,” Duhan said.

As many as 1,500 participants of 23 teams from 14 states, three Union territories and six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units participated in this five-day competition. Women’s teams were included in the competition for the first time and 114 women participated.

Also Read
Ram rahim, ram rahim ranjit singh murder case, Dera chief Gurmeet ram rahim, ranjeet singh murder case, ram rahim murder case, indian express, express news, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Ram Rahim, in jail for rape, gets life term for 2002 murder
34th Spring Festival of Panchkula kicks off
Panchkula's Ayush gave up PCS post, now grabs rank 74 in UPSC civil servi...
Panchkula: 4370 fake packets of Tata Tea recovered, manager of wholesale ...

On the occasion of the closing ceremony Saturday, ADG Western Command Manoj Singh Rawat welcomed the chief guest, Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurated the competition on February 28.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 11:54 IST
Next Story

India’s Russian oil imports hit record high in Feb; now more than Iraq, Saudi put together

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close