Advocate ‘assault’: Panchkula police finally lodge FIR more than a month after case

PANCHKULA POLICE on last Wednesday (October 13) finally lodged an FIR in a more than a month-old-case, in which an advocate practicing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court had alleged that he was grabbed, dragged and thrashed inside a moving police PCR and illegally detained by the police.

The police registered the FIR only after the advocate in question had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the registration of a case.

The advocate, identified as Deepak Aggarwal (47) a resident of Sector 4, in Panchkula had filed a petition in the High Court 15 days after the alleged crime (on September 10-11), seeking the court’s intervention “to book the accused persons under appropriate sections of the IPC.”

The court on October 5, taking up the petition, had directed the Haryana Police to file a status report on the same.

The FIR was registered soon after on October 13 by the Panchkula police. “I had to move the court only to get an FIR registered in such a serious matter. The allegations levelled and the proof I have provided proved insufficient for them to register my complaint despite it being a cognizable offense. This goes on to show how the investigation in the case is likely to progress,” Aggarwal said while speaking with The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a resolution passed by the District Bar Association of Panchkula, all advocates have been directed to not appear on behalf of any accused police officer in the said case. The letter pertaining to victim advocate’s case has stated, “We all know that ultimately an FIR has been registered against police officials responsible for causing grievous hurt, trespass, keeping in illegal custody, criminal intimidation, abduction of a fellow lawyer from his house in the intervening night of 11-12 September with the efforts of bar association. It is therefore requested to all members to not appear on behalf of any accused police officials and to show our strength and solidarity.”

On the intervening night of September 11-12, an altercation had taken place between the advocate and an unknown person, after which Aggarwal called the police.

The police, after reaching the spot, accused Aggarwal of misbehaving in a drunken state and claimed that they had to take him into custody after he allegedly tried to prevent them discharging their duty. The advocate, on the other hand, in his complaint had alleged that he was grabbed by the neck inside his house, dragged, thrashed inside the moving PCR van and illegally detained by Panchkula police throughout the night.

The Panchkula police had later lodged an FIR on the complaint of constable Dilbagh Singh, after which a case under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 5 police station. However, the FIR had to be cancelled later at the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Association.

The police also had taken action later with three police personnel — constables Varinder Singh, Iqbal Khan and Dilbagh Singh — being suspended. A departmental enquiry was initiated against sub-inspectors Malkit Singh and Anil Kumar.

An MLR of the victim, conducted the following day, had shown at least six injuries — including abrasion over left eye, right wrist, right side of rib cage, skull, pressure abrasion on the back as well as abrasion over inner mucosa of upper lip. But all this had not been enough for the Panchkula police to file an FIR against their personnel.