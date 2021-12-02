Panchkula: Admin stresses on need for vaccination as Covid spikes

WITH Covid cases seeing a spike in numbers, the district administration as well as the health administration have stressed on the need for complete vaccination of the population. While 100 percent vaccination of target population with first dose was achieved mid-September, only 70 percent vaccination for the second wave has been recorded.

A total of 4.6 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 3.2 lakh have been vaccinated with the second dose. The CMO, Dr Mukta Kumar has stressed on the importance of getting everyone vaccinated. Speaking with The Indian Express, she said, “Vaccine is the only way lives can be saved and the only way to delay the rise of wave three in the country. While we have vaccinated 100 percent of our target population with first dose, numbers in the second dose yet stand 30 percent lower. We have not set a deadline to complete the targets within a time span but are continuously encouraging people to come forward and get their shots.” The district health department has been conducting door-to-door surveys to act as a reminder for the second dose. The district has also been making calls to all those whose second doses are due. As many as 26 vaccination centres remain active each day. More than 1.8 lakh doses of Covishield and 46,000 doses of Covaxin currently remain in stock in Panchkula.

The Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik, also held a meeting with the officials of the health department Monday, to discuss the new variant of Covid-19 and instructed them to make all necessary arrangements in view of this. In the meeting, Kaushik has reportedly inquired from the health department officials about all necessary arrangements in the hospital like number of beds and ICU beds, availability of oxygen and Covid vaccination, etc. Kaushik has directed the health department to motivate those not yet vaccinated with the second dose of vaccine.

In view of the hike in cases, the department has increased sampling by at least 250 samples were day. While an average of 400 samples were being collected in the past month, number in the past two days has risen to above 700 per day. The number still falls short of about 1,000 samples per day, as per the Haryana government’s target given for sampling in Panchkula. Dr Mukta points out hesitation amid the population as a reason for the same. “A vaccination hesitancy has crept into the people. In an attempt to increase sampling, all PHCs and CHCs have been directed to sample all those walking in for OPDs. But we witnessed fights and a severe dip in OPD cases soon after. The residents need to be vigilant, get themselves tested. It has been months since sampling has remained low,” she says. The health department is also sending out samples at random for genome sequencing. “As per guidelines, we have to send 2-5 per cent of the total samples. We also take special care to send samples of foreign returnees for sequencing as well,” she added.