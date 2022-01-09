Active Covid cases cross 1,000-mark in Panchkula

The active cases in Panchkula on Saturday crossed the 1,000-mark for a third time during the pandemic, to report as many as 1,154 total active cases in the district.

The rise in active cases is due to a high positivity rate in Panchkula. As many as 1,122 remain home isolated, while 32 are currently admitted in hospitals. Active cases had last crossed the 1000-mark in September 2020 during the first wave and then in April 2021 during the second wave.

The steep rise in cases seen in at least five districts of Haryana, including Panchkula, triggered the state to fling into action. It put additional curbs on those five districts, including shutting down markets and malls by 6 pm. Despite restrictions, the daily positive case count has not seen a reduction.

While rural areas did not report many positive cases initially, out of the 415 cases reported from Panchkula on Saturday, 49 are from rural areas of the district.

The active cases stood at 100 on January 1, 372 on January 5, crossed the 500 mark on January 6 and then the 1000 mark on Saturday.

Even though the district has ramped up its testing to take more than 2,200 samples per day, the positive rate has continued to climb. Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of the total number of people tested.

On Saturday, the district had a 16.21 per cent positivity rate. The positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent only a week back on January 1. It crossed the five per cent mark three days later, on January 4, to stand at 5.13 per cent.

33 per cent between 15-18 jabbed

Of the total of 7,990 doses administered on Saturday, as many as 2,398 were children between the ages of 15-18. Recording high numbers, the Panchkula health administration claimed vaccination of 33 per cent of the young population as an ‘achievement’.