In 7 months, Panchkula police challan 7,983 two-wheeler riders for driving without helmet

The district police has challaned 7,983 two-wheeler riders for driving without helmet and 4,615 four-wheeler drivers have been challaned for driving without seatbelt in the last seven months.

The challans were issued by the traffic police personnel between January 1 and July 25 this year. The challans were issued throughout the district, including the urban and rural areas, which comprise Kalka, Pinjore, Barwala, Raipurrani and Morni. Police said the violators have been coming forward to dispose of the challans.

Police said that 7,110 challans out of 7,983 were issued against the two-wheeler drivers for not wearing helmets while 873 challans were issued against the drivers when the pillion riders were found not wearing helmets. Similarly, 2,604 four-wheeler drivers were challaned for driving without seatbelt and 2,011 four-wheeler drivers were challaned when the person sitting in the passenger seat was found not wearing seatbelts.

The Panchkula police has an exclusive traffic police wing supervised by ACP (traffic) Rajkumar Ranga. There are at least a dozen specific points where the traffic police personnel remain present from early morning till late into the night. Majri Chowk light point, Mansa Devi Complex light point, Sector 20 underpass light point, Pinjore light point on Kalka-Shimla highway are among these points. Sources said the presence of traffic cops at Ramgarh, which is an entry point for Punjab, is required urgently as heavy trucks loaded with sand and gravel enter Punjab from the area mining zone near Raipurrani.

UT traffic police start getting fines from women riders

The UT traffic police has started receiving fine money from many women two-wheeler riders who were caught without helmet driving on video handy cameras. The challan fines are being received at the challaning branch in Sector 29 traffic police lines. At least 7,000 women riders/pillion riders on two-wheelers were caught without helmet driving in Chandigarh in the last six months. The traffic police had issued postal challans against the registered addresses of the vehicle owners. In some of the pictures, video footage, besides without helmet driving, women riders were also caught for triple riding but they are being issued postal challans for driving without headgear. A fine of Rs 1,000 and 90 days’ suspension of the driving licence is the penalty for driving without a helmet.