54-year-old run over by SUV, culprit at large

A 45-year-old Mohali resident died after he was allegedly run over by a rashly driven SUV while crossing a link road near Bir Ghaggar village, police said. The The incident took place Saturday evening.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by Sunil Kumar, the victim’s son. Kumar said the his father and other relatives were on way to attend a religious function at Bir Ghaggar, when a rashly driven Toyota Fortuner coming from the Pinjore side hit him before speeding away.

The victim, who sustained injuries in his leg’s and head, was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The complainant said he couldn’t take a note of car’s registration. A case has been registered against unidentified person at Chandimandir police station under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code. The police were yet to identify vehicle and the driver.