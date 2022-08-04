4 accused of multiple vehicle thefts in Panchkula nabbed, one from Gurgaon, others from Meerut

The Sector-26 crime branch team has nabbed four people accused of multiple vehicle thefts in and around Panchkula and across various cities of north India.

Three accused – Manoj Kumar, Prakash Chand, Amit Kumar – were nabbed from Gurgaon on July 28, while another one – Shiv Nath – was arrested from Meerut on August 1. Shiv Nath has been sent to seven-day police remand by a local court.

The three nabbed from Gurgaon are already on an eight-day police remand and had intimated about the whereabouts of their fourth

accomplice to the police.

While Manoj Kumar is from Bakkarwala in Delhi, Prakash Chand belongs to Gadra village in Barmer district of Rajasthan, Amit Kumar is a resident of Rathpur Colony, Pinjore, and Shiv Nath is a native of Kinoni village in Meerut, UP.

Addressing a press conference on the arrests on Wednesday, Panchkula DCP Surendra Pal Singh said, “The accused were wanted in five vehicle theft cases. Three Mahindra Scorpio cars, an Innova Crysta and a two-wheeler (KTM RC 200) have been recovered by the police. These vehicles were stolen from different areas of Panchkula district in April this year. In the preliminary investigation, the police have found many cases of theft, dacoity and possession of illegal weapons registered against the accused across various cities in north India. Their links to any gang could only be verified after a detailed investigation.”

While the Toyota Innova Crysta was stolen from Sector 12 A Panchkula, three Mahindra Scorpio cars were stolen from Sectors 20, 21 and Pinjore.

Around 159 cases of robbery, dacoity, theft, illegal recovery, cheating and possession of illegal weapons are registered against Manoj Kumar in Delhi, Gurgaon, Indore, Ludhiana, Jhajjar and Karnal wherein the largest number of cases is that of vehicle theft.

About 17 collective cases of theft are registered

against Prakash Chand, Shiv Nath and Amit Kumar and around 17 vehicles have been recovered from them in Gurgaon.

Apart from this, they are also involved in vehicle thefts that took place in Zirakpur, Dhakoli, Mohali and Panchkula, the police officer said.

Shiv Nath used to change the engine number, chassis number of stolen vehicles, make fake registration certificates (RC) of different states and in order to sell the stolen vehicles at cheap prices, the DCP said.

Earlier the police had lodged five FIRs against the accused at various police stations in Panchkula district under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).