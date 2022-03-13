34th Spring Festival of Panchkula kicks off

The two-day 34th Spring Festival of Panchkula began Saturday at Town Park, Sector 5.

Main activities included competitions for potted plants, flower arrangement, rangoli and health baby show. Other competitions included mehndi, fancy dress, duet dance, mono acting, best out of waste, pot painting, face painting and folk dance. A Hasya Ras Sammelan by schoolchildren will also be organised.

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) decided to organise the festival after a report by The Indian Express, dated February 21, had highlighted the demands of the residents asking the district to hold the festival, which had been cancelled for the first time in 2020 after the onset of pandemic.

The HSVP had been organising the festival every year during February or March at Yavnika Park in Sector 5, Panchkula, since early nineties. But the festival has not been held for the last two years. Now, as the Covid wave ends, the residents had demanded that the festival be restarted.

In 2020, the residents had opposed the HSVP’s decision to hold the show. The Citizen Welfare Association had written to the Deputy Commissioner, the chief administrator of HSVP and Speaker of Vidhaan Sabha, demanding that the show either be cancelled or postponed for the betterment of people. A day later, the festival was cancelled.

As part of the fest, culture nights are also being organised on both days. Nagada party has been included in the fest for the first time.

Nidhi Bhardwaj, XEN, HSVP, Panchkula, said, “As the fest is taking place after a gap of two years, the number of entries of potted plants and flower arrangements has gone up.”

“The fest aims to promote Haryanvi arts, crafts and culture,” she added.