3 years on, Panchkula’s promised bus shelters take off, but just on paper

In early 2018, Panchkula civic body tore down all the bus queue shelters in the city, with the promise of renovating them within six months.

The new shelters were supposed to be smart and boast features like ATM machines, a security guard, mobile charging points, public information system and CCTV cameras, among other facilities.

Three-and-a-half years later, the civic body has so far managed to just finish construction of the skeletal structures of the new shelters. The host of new facilities that were promised are still missing, much to the ire of local residents.

“This whole thing just reeks of corruption. The pace at which the project is moving, it is obvious that a lot of red tape is involved. Right now, forget smart shelters, we are are not even hopeful that we will get basic bus shelters. It is shameful that they razed the structures overnight, but have taken years to restart reconstructing them,” said SK Naiyar, President of CWA Panchkula.

The new design of the bus shelters had been prepared by a road safety expert appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Navdeep Asija and his team, and was aimed at ensuring visibility of passengers, especially women, waiting at the bus stop. It was after the local police feedback which stated that women were prone to “eve teasing” at these stops that the concept was formulated.

CCTVs were to be positioned at the shelters in such a manner that they captured both sides of the street. All such shelters are to be equipped with panic buttons for women that will be connected to police control rooms.

A recent announcement by Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, directing the municipal corporation to make arrangement of electricity in all the present 53 skeletal bus shelters “to light them up during the night time” has rubbed further salt on to the wounds of residents. The move, Gupta claimed, was aimed at “further enhancing” the beauty of the city while also facilitating women passengers during the night time. As per his announcement, the bus shelters would also get digital display boards, which will give live updates to waiting passengers about bus routes as well as their arrival and departure timings.

The project, pegged to increase the connectivity of the city, residents claimed has only taken off on paper so far.

“It is the job of the politicians to make announcements, but nothing is actually ever implemented on the ground. They use fancy words for simple things. Electricity at the bus stop will only mean a light bulb, which too will remain fused for most of the year,” said Pooja Gupta, resident of Sector 7.

Sources said that the re-construction of these 53 skeleton bus structures has alone cost the civic body about 2 crores. A budget for all other requirements was never prepared.

Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly Speaker, Gupta, while presiding over a meeting with officers to developmenty in the region also directed the installation of concrete paver blocks around the bus shelters.

Full report on

www.indianexpress.com