22-year-old dies at Panchkula hospital, family cries foul, creates ruckus

A 22-year-old man died during treatment at Panchkula’s Civil Hospital, Sector 6, on Wednesday night, following which the kin of the patient created a ruckus on the premises of the health hub alleging medical negligence on part of the doctors.

The ruckus, which saw angry relatives shouting at hospital staff and indulging in heated verbal arguments, also saw the hospital authorities making a panic call to the police, following which 50 personnel from the force were deployed inside the health hub to maintain order.

As per officials, the victim, one Mahesh (22), a resident of Indira Colony, had been brought to Civil Hospital on May 18 around 6:30 pm by his friends after he complained of a severe headache , stomach ache and vomiting.

At the hospital he was administered an injection, a few minutes after which his condition started to deteriorate. Later, he was declared dead by the doctors, his family members said, adding that the boy was scheduled to get married next month.

The death of the boy infuriated the family members, who created commotion and started yelling at the hospital staff, blaming them them for the death of their child.

The family members also demanded that the body be handed over to them without any police formalities and a neutral medical facility be chosen for conducting an autopsy on the body.

They also stated that a case be filed against the doctor who treated the boy.

Sector 7 Police Station SHO, inspector Hari Ram, said, “We convinced the family and the autopsy of was held at Civil Hospital only. The body has been handed over to the family and we are waiting for the autopsy report.”

Despite several calls, the CMO of Civil Hospital could not be contacted for a comment on the incident.