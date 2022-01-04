‘2 years have been really testing’

Written by Varnika Thakur

Parents and children heaved a sigh of relief as the vaccination drive for the age group 15-18 started in Panchkula on Monday.

“The past two years have been really testing for me and I have been anxiously waiting for the shot,” said Abhimanyu, a Class 12 student.

He said that everyone is vaccinated in his family and everyone was extremely worried about his safety.

Aarshi, a Class 10 student, said that her mother helped her understand how catastrophic Covid-19 is and the importance of a Covid shot. “The vaccination has begun right on time as other variants like Omicron has started to spread,” she said.

Despite long queues, there was no congestion in the dispensaries, and the process looked smooth. Himanshu, a student, said that he came in at 11 am and he got his shot within 20 minutes of arriving in the dispensary. “It was a great experience as I got in and out in no time. The vaccination is the need of the hour and I would urge each one of our age group to come and get the shot,” he said.

Parents accompanying their children looked equally pleased that the vaccination drive began.

Indu, a parent, said that the safety of the children is the foremost priority. “While vaccination doesn’t guarantee 100 per cent safety, it definitely shields one from a bigger trouble,” she added.

However, the parents feel that there should have been more vaccination options to choose from.

Meenakshi, a parent, said, “We have heard that Pfizer is equally effective and it would have been great if they had offered more than just Covaxin.”

While most of the parents and the children came to know of the Covaxin for the 15-18 age group from the news, few children got messages from their schools to get the shot.

Sita, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, said that she received a message from her school regarding the vaccination. “They told me to go to Urban Health Centre, Sector 16, Panchkula, to get my first shot,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, education along with other sectors have taken the maximum hit. Puneet, a student, said that his study faced the real brunt of the pandemic. “Not everyone can afford a laptop, smartphone, and internet connection for online classes,” he said.

A total of 1,039 children were inoculated on day one of the vaccination rollout in the district on Monday. This only made for 2.6 per cent of the total target population of children, amounting to 40,000 here.