2 more arrested in constable recruitment fraud

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the city police constituted to probe the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment fraud arrested two more accused on Thursday for impersonating someone else during the screening test on December 20 last year, taking the total number of arrests now to 101. The arrested Pradeep Kumar (28) and Rahul (25), residents of Meethamada, Haryana were sent to judicial custody.

Talking to The Indian Express, ACP Surender Kumar, now leading the SIT, said, “Eight cases have been registered regarding the scam at the Sector 5 police station. Exactly 101 have been arrested for cheating so far.”