16.48 gm heroin case: Panchkula crime branch nabs Nigerian

The crime branch team arrested three accused including a Nigerian in a heroin smuggling case. The accused have been identified as Vishal of Sector 19, Gopal Singh of Sector 4 and a Nigerian national, Kanu Obina.

The team of Crime Branch Sector 26 had arrested Gopal with 16.48 grams of heroin on May 16. During the interrogation, he told them that he had bought the substance from Vishal, who was taken into police custody on May 18. Vishal informed the crime branch that he purchased the drugs from Delhi-based Kanu.

Acting on the information, the Crime Branch team, under the leadership of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Tejinderpal Singh, arrested the Kanu from Delhi from his flat in Chattarpur village on May 19. The three were presented to a court, and Vishal and Gopal were sent to judicial custody while Kanu was sent to three days police remand.