15-year-old attacked by classmate’s brother with sword

A 15-year-old boy on Monday was attacked by a classmate’s brother with a sword outside his school. The accused was accompanied by his brother and his classmates. The boy has now been released from the hospital after receiving the required medical attention.

The victim has been identified as Jitesh Verma, is a student of class IX and resident of Bitna colony, Pinjore. As per his complaint, “I was coming out of my school at around 1.45 pm on Monday when I was attacked by a group of 4-5 boys. It was near a parking place when somebody hit me on my head from the rear. As I turned around, I saw Ankush and Hunny along with 3-4 other boys. Ankush had a sword in his hand with which he first hit on my head. In an attempt to save myself, I brought my left hand up and was hit there instead. He then hit me on my face which made a cut on my left cheek. I started bleeding from my hand, head and face and collapsed on the ground.”

As per the FIR, the accused ran away when people started forming a crowd. Ankush, while running, threatened to kill Jitesh. He was then taken to PHC Pinjore, from where he was referred to SDH Kalka and further to Sector 6 civil hospital. The boy has wounds on his face, head and hand. As per Inspector Rampal, SHO Pinjore police station, “While all are minors, one of them is an adult. All are from the same class and have had arguments earlier as well. Ankush is the brother of one of the accused who was not identified in the complaint.