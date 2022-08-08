13 arrested for gambling in two separate raids

August 8, 2022 2:32:15 am
The city police, taking strict action against persons indulging in gambling, nabbed 13 people in two separate raids on Saturday, and seized Rs 1,12,283. Nine were arrested from Boudh Raj Dhaba near the railway station and an amount of Rs 28,683 was recovered from them. The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Rahul Pal, Naresh Kumar, Lalit, Roshan Lal, Fayaz Ansari, Sanjay Kumar, Gaurav Vohra and Chandra Shekhar, all residents of Kalka. A police complaint was lodged against all the accused under the Gambling Act in Kalka police station.
In a separate raid, on Saturday, Crime Branch, Sector 19, nabbed four for gambling near Labour Chowk in Sector 16 and seized cash worth Rs 83,600 from the accused. The arrested have been identified as Satish, Kaku, Jitender, Aman, all residents of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17. A case was registered against all the accused in Sector 14 police station.
