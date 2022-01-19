10 new night shelters come up in Panchkula

The dipping mercury in Panchkula has prompted the district authorities to come out and set up 10 additional night shelters, which they say will be able to accomodate upto 150 people at a time.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik presided over a meeting with civic body officials and reviewed the accommodation arrangements that are in place, including those of night shelters, in the district to help the destitutes save themselves from the biting cold.

On Tuesday the minimum temperature in Panchkula dipped to 9 °C while the maximum temperature hovered around the 13 degrees mark.

During the meeting, Kaushik told the police department that if they find anyone sleeping under the open sky during their patrols at night, they should immediately ensure that the person is shifted to the nearest night shelter that has been set up by the administration. Porta cabins, too, have been arranged in the night shelters, in which mattresses, quilts, pillows and bathroom facilities are provided to the people.

The district health department has also been directed to deploy teams to check people living in these shelters. Kaushik said that health teams will visit the shelters at night time with a team of doctors and conduct check-ups of people living in night shelters.

As per details, one night shelter has been set up at Sector 5 bus stand with an ability to accommodate 40 persons. Apart from this, other shelters have come up near the traffic light point in Sector 8, on Yamunanagar road at Majri Chowk, near Labour Chowk, and near bus stand in Saketri. Similarly, arrangements have been made at Kalka Railway Station and Rambagh Road to accomodate 10 people each and at Pinjore Bus Stand and Ratpur Colony with a capacity to hold 10 people each.

The civic body has also stated that all Covid norms need to be followed by those residing in these shelters. Apart from this, atleast 15 beds have also been arranged in Red Cross Sector 15, along with arrangements for food.