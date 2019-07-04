Panchkula traffic cop gets a fan following

Written by Fatima Fariha

A Haryana traffic cop, posted at Sector 20 light point, Panchkula, has grabbed the attention of commuters thanks to the efficiency with which he manages traffic, thereby preventing the stretch from getting jam-packed. The cop, Jaswinder Singh, changes the time of the red or green signal according to the traffic at hand, making it convenient and less time consuming for commuters.

Rajesh Sharma, a commuter, sharing his admiration for Jaswinder Singh, says, “I have seen him executing his duty so efficiently for over a year and a half. Even the harsh weather doesn’t alter his zeal to serve. On days when he is not present, it takes more time than usual to cross this light point.”

Because one of the roads from this light point leads to the market and residential area, Singh’s hard work impacts the rush in these areas as well. Ashish Kumar, a trader in this area, is full of praise for Jaswinder. “He doesn’t let the market place get congested even though there is a large volume of traffic in this area. He increases the 60 seconds green light time to 2-3 minutes to empty the road leading from the market to the main highway.”

Ekta, a resident of Goodwill Apartments, Sector 20, Panchkula, also had nothing but praise for the traffic cop. ‘’I work in Chandigarh and have to cross this light point every day. It takes me hardly a minute to cross this one, but I have to wait for 3-4 minutes on almost all the other light points that come my way. I have to say, he is very active.”

A pot maker sitting nearby said,”Mai roz inhe dekhta hun aur Sir ji bohot acche se traffic ko sambhalte hai. Warna yeh highway hai toh yaha 2 minute mein hi jaam lag jaata hai (I see him managing the traffic every day and he does so very

well. Otherwise, it is easy for the highway to get jam-packed in minutes ).’’

Jaswinder Singh, when approached, simply shrugged and said he was only doing his duty. “I am supposed to direct the traffic in a way that the road doesn’t get choked and commuters do not face any inconvenience,’’ he said.