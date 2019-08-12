Panchkula: Man held for trying to rape two-year-old boy

A MAN was arrested under the provisions of the POCSO Act for allegedly trying to rape a two-year-old boy.

The accused identified as Gautam, was presented in court on Saturday and has been sent into a judicial remand for 13 days.

Police say that Guatam was a friend of the victim’s father and would often visit their house. He was attending a birthday party at their house on Friday, when the event took place. The accused took the child to the neighbouring house, which belong to the family’s relatives, on the pretext of a stroll. Gautam managed to flee from the spot after being seen by the child’s aunt, who is herself 10 years old.

The child was taken to a hospital and has been discharged since.

An FIR was registered at the Women Police Station. The accused maintains that he was inebriated and did not know what he was doing.