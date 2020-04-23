Panchkula industries function at two per cent capacity

According to reports, the two per cent functioning are the pharmaceutical companies which themselves are finding it hard to stay afloat without raw material and labour. According to reports, the two per cent functioning are the pharmaceutical companies which themselves are finding it hard to stay afloat without raw material and labour.

PANCHKULA INDUSTRIES functioned at two per cent capacity Thursday.

“The regulations issued by MHA are not suitable for any of us. Most of us are scared to begin functioning. Even if we set aside the issue of criminal charges against us, we are facing a lot of difficulty in finding labour and raw material to begin functioning even at 10 per cent,” said Rakesh Garg, who is the general secretary of Panchkula Industries Association.

“While nodal officers and district officials want to help us, they do not have everything under their control. The guidelines come from a much higher place that they cannot ignore. The meetings are only reassuring us that they are listening to us,” Garg said.

Garg, whose factory manufactures PPE kits for the government, has remained shut as he has not been given permission to move out of Chandigarh where he resides. “If I myself cannot move out, how do they expect us to bring in labour, most of whom come from neighbouring Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh?” he said.

According to the Joint Director of District Industries Centre, Gaurav Sharma, maximum factories in Panchkula work with metal and produce auto parts et al. “We also have pharmaceutical companies in abundance, especially at the Industrial Phases of Panchkula and at Barwala,” he said.

