P’kula golfer Amandeep Drall wins 8th leg of WPGT

Amandeep Drall is currently ranked 1099th in the world rankings and is the seventh highest Indian golfer in the world. (file)

Playing in her second Women Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) event in the last eight months, Panchkula golfer 27-year-old Amandeep Drall pocketed her 14th professional title with a three-shot lead over Seher Atwal in the eighth leg of the WPGT at DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram Friday.

Drall, who had won her 13th title in the form of the fourth leg of the WPGT at Bengaluru in February, climbed to the top spot in the WPGT order of merit with total earnings of Rs 7,04,440 and sees Friday’s win as a momentum gaining win. “Playing at a course like DLF Golf Course is always tough as the conditions are among the toughest in India. One of the key challenges here is to hit the ball well and I am glad that I could do that this week. One needs to be very precise in ball striking and also in putting the ball on the greens. The greens here are very fast as compared to other golf courses and are big too. So even if one hits the green, it can result in a three-putt. Although I was having a five-shot lead going into the final day, my aim was to strike the ball good and winning the title after a gap will add to my momentum,” shared Drall, who shot an overall score of three-under-213 in 54 holes to win the title.

Drall, who started playing golf on the insistence of her father Col Pargat Singh at Chandimandir Cantonment Shivalik Golf Course in 2007, had turned professional in 2015 and since then, the Panchkula golfer has always finished among the top-three golfers in the WPGT order of merit every year. While Drall made a fine start to this year by winning the fourth leg of WPGT tour at Bengaluru, the postponement of the tour in March due to Covid-19 meant that the golfer got some much needed time at home. While the golf courses in the Tricity would open in May, Drall would practice at Shivalik Golf Course, Chandigarh Golf Course and Panchkula Golf Course, a thing which she says has helped her game a lot. “Frankly speaking, when the lockdown happened, I was happy in a way that I could spend some time away from golf and be with my family. As a golfer, I am more focused on playing on the course rather than spending time on technique and when the golf courses opened, my aim was to play as much as I can. Along with my coach Jesse Grewal, we worked on my swing and it helped my ball striking. When the WPGT Tour restarted, playing at Noida helped me to adjust the new swing and it helped me here at DLF. I will now aim to finish the year on a high with a win in next week’s ninth leg of WPGT at ITC Classic Golf Course in Gurugram,” shared Drall.

The Panchkula golfer is currently ranked 1099th in the world rankings and is the seventh highest Indian golfer in the world. Earlier this year, Drall also played in the Ladies European Tour Qualifying school finals in Spain and finished 70th to earn a conditional ladies European Tour card.

