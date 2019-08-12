Panchkula: 33-year-old woman kills self in hospital

A 33-year-old woman patient was found dead in the washroom of Civil Hospital Panchkula at around 1.50 am on Saturday. The woman, identified as Puneeta, was found hanging in the hospital washroom by another patient, who had gone to use the washroom. The patient raised an alarm, following which the nurses tried to give PCR to Puneeta, however, she was declared dead at 2.16 am.

She was admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward at around 10 am due to prolonged abdominal pain. Following a CT scan and other tests at the hospital, she was diagnosed with a problem of gastritis and was given medication. “She seemed to be relieved of pain by evening. She was talking to the staff of the hospital cheerfully,” said a staff nurse, who was looking after her in the evening. “Her husband sat beside her throughout the day, holding her hand. She must have slipped out when he fell asleep”, she said.

The emergency in-charge said, “The victim’s husband had informed him that Puneeta had been sick for a long time and had also become a patient of depression.”

“We have started an internal enquiry to find out the circumstances under which the incident took place. Through police reports and the statement of her family members, we know about her state. However, the hospital will still look into the matter, so that such an incident never happens again,” said hospital CMO Yogesh Sharma. The enquiry team will include Dr Sunil Gambhir, Dr Amarjeet Singh and the emergency ward incharges, among others.