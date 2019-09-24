Palarivattom flyover contractor is the axis of all conspiracy: Vigilance probe team

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), probing the irregularities in the construction of the flyover at Palarivattom in Kochi, stated before the Kerala High Court on Monday that the managing director of the firm which bagged the contract is the ‘axis of all conspiracy involved in the crime’ and knows all those ‘who played the vital role in the conspiracy including some political leaders.’

Opposing the bail plea of Sumeeth Goyal, the managing director of RDS projects which bagged the contract for the flyover, the VACB said in a statement before the High Court that the probe found he was undergoing a financial crisis and that he compromised the quality of construction after misappropriated the funds.

Goyal, the first accused in the case, was arrested by VACB along with MT Thankachan, former AGM of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Kerala (RBDCK), Benny Paul, Jt General Manager of KITCO and TO Sooraj, former PWD secretary, on August 30. All of them are in judicial custody.

According to the VACB, the accused misappropriated the public exchequer by not properly utilising the allotted money for the construction of the flyover and misused the money for their pecuniary advantage which ultimately led to the poor condition of the flyover.

During its inspection, the Vigilance officials claimed that the state of the flyover was so bad that out of the 30 samples of concrete core cut collected from girders, piers and pier caps, only eight passed the tests of the Kerala Highway Research Institute lab. The rest of the samples failed in meeting the expected concrete strength of 35N/mm2.

Goyal, according to the Vigilance probe team, hatched a conspiracy with the three other accused for getting a mobilisation advance of Rs 8.25 crores, which was actually denied in the pre-bid meeting and not there in the agreement signed between RDS Projects Ltd and RBDCK.

The vigilance also rubbished the allegation of the contractor that he was asked by the government to complete the work within 18 months through the contract period stipulated was 24 months. “This claim of the petitioner is not correct. Such a direction was not given to the petitioner at any stage of the construction of the flyover,” it said.

On Tuesday, the HC allowed the Vigilance to continue its probe of the flyover case, but stayed the demolishing-rebuilding works till October 10. It has also allowed the Vigilance to question the former PWD secretary Sooraj, who had hinted at the involvement of former PWD minister and Muslim League leader VK Ibrahim Kunju in the case. Based on Sooraj’s testimony, the decision on possibly questioning and arresting Kunju will be taken by the Vigilance.