Pak man accused of forcibly marrying Sikh girl booked for ‘cyber stalking’

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has booked Muhammad Hassaan for “sending obnoxious/obscene messages” through his mobile phone to the brother of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl from Nankana Sahib who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and forcibly married to Hassaan.

The case was registered on Saturday on the complaint Jagjit’s brother, Manmohan Singh, who had complained that Hassaan “uploaded pictures of his sister as display picture (DP) of his WhatsApp account in order to defame and damage the reputation of his sister and his family.”

On Monday, during a hearing in the Lahore High Court, the FIA submitted the copy of the FIR and apprised court that case had been registered.

After Manmohan complained during an earlier hearing, on January 23 the Lahore High Court had asked FIA, which it had summoned following the complaint, to look into the matter and submit status report on February 10.

The FIR, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, reads that “…in the light of forensic analysis, the alleged person namely Muhammad Hassaan found guilty for sending obnoxious/obscene messages through his WhatsApp.”

Hassaan has been booked under Section 24 (cyber stalking) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. In his statement, the FIA noted, Hassaan admitted using the said WhatsApp number but denied that he sent any “threatening/obnoxious/obscene messages” to complainant.

“As per forensic report, it was found that WhatsApp Chat messages screenshots having WhatsApp display contact no. 03030465671 were found in the mobile phone of complainant,” read the FIR.

Hassaan’s brother, Imran Ali Chishti, was last month booked and arrested under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism act for threatening members of Sikh community and leading a mob which allegedly pelted stones at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, the birth place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. Amid mounting anger within Pakistan’s Sikh community over the alleged forced conversion and marriage of the girl, Chishti had expressed anguish at the alleged harassment of his family members by local police and civil authorities.

Jagjit’s family has alleged that six armed persons, including a woman, had barged into their house and kidnapped her, and later forced her to “embrace Islam and forcibly marry Hassaan” on August 28 last year. A case of abduction was registered on the complaint of the family of the girl. As per Jagjit’s lawyer Sheikh Sultan, the FIR was later quashed.

Jagjit’s brother, Surinder Singh, had threatened that family would immolate themselves outside Governor House on August 31 last year if Jagjit was not returned to the family. Later, a video appeared on social media where Jagir Kaur while answering questions, probably at the time of getting married, said she had embraced Islam and decided to get married as per her own will. She added that she was 19 years old and did not bring any valuables from her parents’ house.

The ongoing hearings are in connection with an application moved by Jagjit in the court where she sought to be “freed” from a shelter home in Lahore where she was sent on the directions of the court.

Jagjit Kaur, who was rechristened as Ayesha, has been maintaining during the court hearings that she wants to be with Hassaan. However, Jagjit’s brother, Manmohan, has alleged that Jagjit is “afraid and traumatised” as Hassaan’s family has told her that “we (her parental family) will be eliminated”.

